Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $28.81 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $28,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $69,981,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.22. 2,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.14.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

