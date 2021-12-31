Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $40.95 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.7% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $40,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.73. 87,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,264,560. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.37. The firm has a market cap of $283.06 billion, a PE ratio of 143.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

