Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 4,149 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 43.6% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Walmart by 16.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $143.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,488. The company has a market capitalization of $397.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

