Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

FCPT stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.59%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

