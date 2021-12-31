Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 33,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 601,360 shares.The stock last traded at $136.48 and had previously closed at $134.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day moving average of $142.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

