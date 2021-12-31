Frax Trading Up 0.3% This Week (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and $89.40 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00056514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.50 or 0.07854491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00075449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,983.70 or 0.99914182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052785 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008140 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,755,574,682 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

