FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.50

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135.50 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.83), with a volume of 368600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.50 ($1.81).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.15. The company has a market cap of £328.31 million and a PE ratio of 27.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

