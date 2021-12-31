FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Canaccord Genuity

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FCEL. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of FCEL opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 4.75. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after buying an additional 156,538 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 370.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 283,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 223,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 25.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 376,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 76,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

