FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

FCEL stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 4.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 94,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 48,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

