FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Shares of FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.65. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 2,549 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

FullNet Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FULO)

FullNet Communications, Inc engages in the provision of integrated communications and Internet connectivity to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies. It offers scalable Internet access, web hosting, equipment co-location, traditional telephone services, and advanced voice and data solutions.

