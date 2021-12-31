Fundamenta 24-Hour Volume Hits $114.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $238,524.05 and approximately $114.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056955 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.52 or 0.07833987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00074530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,348.46 or 0.99939365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008082 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,389,616 coins and its circulating supply is 931,696 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

