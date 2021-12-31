Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 113.60 ($1.53). 125,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 241,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.59).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.35. The company has a market capitalization of £399.13 million and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.99.

About Funding Circle (LON:FCH)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platforms originate small and medium enterprises loans through asset management companies, government-backed entities, public and private funds, individuals, banks, other institutional investors, national entities, and retail investors, as well as provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

