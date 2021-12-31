Furucombo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $323,602.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $10.39 million and $323,602.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00057413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.43 or 0.07920388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,134.30 or 1.00236068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00073164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,883,724 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.