Fyooz Hits One Day Volume of $130,910.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Fyooz has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Fyooz has a market cap of $303,257.00 and $130,910.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

