G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) Insider David Foster Buys 13,866 Shares of Stock

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) insider David Foster acquired 13,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.07 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$14,836.62 ($10,751.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.50.

About G8 Education

G8 Education Limited owns, operates, franchises, and manages child care centers in Australia. The company provides educational child care services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 472 centers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

