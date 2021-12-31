G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) Insider David Foster Buys 13,866 Shares of Stock

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) insider David Foster acquired 13,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.07 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$14,836.62 ($10,751.17).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.50.
About G8 Education
Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.