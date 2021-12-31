GamyFi Platform Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $688,077.70 and $234,848.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.91 or 0.07907167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,227.90 or 1.00533820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00072991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007932 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

