Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $1.89

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $1.82. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 151,121 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $497.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

