GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

GDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $46.90 on Monday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 339,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GDS by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 442,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 164,984 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GDS by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

