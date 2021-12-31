Genesis Vision Trading 63.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $2.50 million and $128,643.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 63.9% higher against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

