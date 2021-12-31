Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.54. Genpact posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. Genpact has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $53.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Genpact by 284.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Genpact by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 987.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.