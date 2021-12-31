GeoCoin (GEO) Hits Market Cap of $457,711.33

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 12% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $457,711.33 and approximately $70.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,015.01 or 1.00094213 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00038294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.47 or 0.00313667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00066221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001894 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

