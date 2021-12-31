Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report $329.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $328.30 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $265.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.99. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $60.28 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 55,463 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

