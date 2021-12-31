GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $37,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

