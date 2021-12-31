Global Resources Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.44

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc (LON:GRIT)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Global Resources Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,069,640 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £642,051.75 and a P/E ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.03.

About Global Resources Investment Trust (LON:GRIT)

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

