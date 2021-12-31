Global Tech Industries Group (TSE:GTII) Earns Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Global Tech Industries Group (TSE:GTII) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Global Tech Industries Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Tech Industries Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$65.00 price objective for the company.

