Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

NASDAQ POTX traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.94. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,689. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Global X Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

