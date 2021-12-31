Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of CTEC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 142,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,574. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Global X Clean Tech ETF worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.