Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

BUG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. 886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,437. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 728.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

