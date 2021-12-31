Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.333 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ DAX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,193. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,239,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

