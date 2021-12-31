Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 92.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,207 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $40.45 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $53.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08.

