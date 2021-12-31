Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

GNOM stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 214.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

