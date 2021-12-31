Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ:EFAS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81.

