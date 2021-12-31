Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will report $497.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $502.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $490.79 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $350.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

NYSE GOL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.05. 965,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 131,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

