Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDP shares. Roth Capital lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Johnson Rice lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP remained flat at $$23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $26.66.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $42,285,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

