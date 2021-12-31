Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GHC opened at $591.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $521.05 and a 12 month high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

