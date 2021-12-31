Granger Management LLC Grows Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Granger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,788 shares during the period. DraftKings accounts for about 8.0% of Granger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Granger Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $46,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $2,525,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 122,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,107,452. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

