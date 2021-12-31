Grant Whitney Sells 7,073 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) EVP Grant Whitney sold 7,073 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $195,780.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Grant Whitney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Grant Whitney sold 2,927 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $81,985.27.

SNCY stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

