GravityCoin (GXX) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $25,433.26 and $3.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.32 or 0.07878996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00073989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,414.40 or 0.99936156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00052910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007914 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,845,127 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

