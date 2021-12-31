Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) & Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Financial Comparison

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Green Plains shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Green Plains and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains -4.24% -8.58% -4.30% Origin Materials N/A 3.15% 0.74%

Risk & Volatility

Green Plains has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Green Plains and Origin Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains 0 1 9 0 2.90 Origin Materials 0 3 1 0 2.25

Green Plains presently has a consensus price target of $46.09, indicating a potential upside of 32.41%. Origin Materials has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.04%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Green Plains.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Plains and Origin Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains $1.92 billion 0.97 -$108.78 million ($2.58) -13.49 Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Origin Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Green Plains.

Summary

Origin Materials beats Green Plains on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc. engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment includes grain procurement and its commodity marketing business, which markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distillers grains, and corn oil produced at ethanol plants. The Food and Ingredients segment is involved in cattle food-grade corn oil operations. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing, and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded in June 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

