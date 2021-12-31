GreenShift (OTCMKTS:GERS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.15. GreenShift shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

GreenShift Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GERS)

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.