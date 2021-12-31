Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,926 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPST. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 143.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $154.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.78. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion and a PE ratio of 194.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,807,033 shares of company stock valued at $410,497,745. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.77.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

