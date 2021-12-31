Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 153,248 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 153,248 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $314.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.79.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,220,985 shares of company stock worth $6,101,588. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

