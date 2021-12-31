Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 673 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $172.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

