Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $95,085.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $71,451.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,161 shares of company stock worth $1,587,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of GWRE opened at $113.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.71. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.