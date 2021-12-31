Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,785 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,784 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,871 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,772 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

