Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 1,770 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,186,000 after acquiring an additional 703,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 154,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 114,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after buying an additional 99,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $122.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.98. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $94.12 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.