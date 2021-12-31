Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 9,515 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 651.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $190.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. Research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

