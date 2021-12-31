Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.04.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

