Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 216 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.08.

Shares of DOV opened at $180.67 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $182.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.84.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

