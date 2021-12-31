Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,722 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in AES by 103.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in AES by 237,665.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 247,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 247,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AES by 16.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,502 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of AES by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 237,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of AES by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 492,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

AES stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $29.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

